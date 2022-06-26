Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week aheadby checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

On the 28th we have a New Moon in Cancer which signifies dealing with our emotions, our intuition, and our needs for nurturing affection and comfort.

We will also be laser-focused on the physical home as well as the family- whatever that may look like for you.

Our intuition and sensitivities will be high so now is the time to be gentle on yourself and others.

Don’t overwork. Do overplay. Do hug and kiss and dance. The Cancer season is one of indulging delicious sensations of all types.

With this potent new moon in Cancer while in the Cancer sign and with Venus in Gemini we may find that we are falling in love with multiple people.

LOL…take it slow and be honest to yourself and to others.

Let’s see what this week holds for each sign…

Alrighty, let’s get into it!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

This week if you feel as though you’re running on fumes, it’s because you are. Soak up the chill Cancer vibes and head to the nearest body of water or go hiking (y’all love to climb #goatlife). RED FLAG: Your independence is your strength but don’t push away those who wish to help you and can actually be useful. (Vet accordingly) SWEET SPOT: If you’ve recently met someone new, there are some really good green flags there – pay attention- and enjoy yourself.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!