It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

With the sun still cruising through Cancer we are still under the influence of wanting to slow down, spend time with family, get extra cuddles in the bedroom, and indulge our deepest feelings.

All of this is a nice balm to this upcoming Buck Supermoon in Capricorn that lands on the 13th.

This hard nose sign coupled with the power of a Supermoon will act as the proverbial bell to make us stop procrastinating and slacking in areas of our life that seriously need healing and clearing.

This Supermoon in Capricorn pushing up against the last dregs of Cancerian influence will expose our deepest and most innermost desires, and ambitions both when it comes to our work, our psyches, and our emotions.

Lots of breakups will occur, along with having some clarifying conversations around matters of the heart in order to move forward or not.

When it comes to our passions around earning an income, many will find themselves dancing to Beyonce’s latest “Break My Soul” as they hand in letters of resignation to go and pursue their most important, most heart-centered purpose.

Be sure to read the sign for both your Mars and Moon as we will be dealing with a gnashing of the heart and the head this week.

Okay..so let’s see how this Supermoon will affect each Zodiac sign this week.

Alrighty, let’s get into it!

CAPRICORN:

This week you’ll be facing the start of your Ego Death. This will cause a bit of confusion as you’re basically shedding an old false identity that no longer resonates. Don’t fight it, instead journal your feelings and allow what needs to go – to leave your life. By the fall you’ll be feeling more centered in your new reality. RED FLAG: Protect your energy and your bank account – keep track of your funds closely as there may be some tech hiccups. SWEET SPOT: Spend some time grounding your root chakra at the nearest beach and walk along the shoreline and chat with your Spirit Guides as they’ve many downloads for you at this time.

