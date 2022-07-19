Bossip Video

She’s baaaack, my loves!

Netflix today announced that Grammy-nominated, Oscar, and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian Mo’Nique will film her first Netflix original stand-up comedy special this year in Atlanta.

The news is sending shockwaves across social media considering that it comes on the heels of the streamer settling a potentially precedent-setting lawsuit with the comedienne in June.

Not only is Mo getting a standup special, but she’s also filming with her former foe Lee Daniels for the Netflix film “Deliverance.” In April, Daniels publicly apologized to the comedy Queen, officially settling their 13-year feud.

Speaking via video, Mo’Nique teased both forthcoming projects saying;

“Can y’all believe this s***? I done came on home to Netflix.” “Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special; in addition to reuniting with my friend, Director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance,” she added. You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all and I love y’all to life!”

Additional details about Mo’Nique’s stand-up special will be shared later this year.

As previously reported Netflix settled with Mo’Nique for an undisclosed amid allegations that they low-balled her with an opening offer of $500,000 for a one-hour comedy special. Mo filed a discriminatory complaint in 2019 and alleged that Netflix retaliated by shutting down any further negotiations on the show. She also called for a boycott of the streaming giant.

Considering that Mo settled her suit AND has two new projects on the way, some people think she got the last laugh.

What do YOU think, my loves?