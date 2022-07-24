Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week’s big planetary transits include a New Moon in Leo on the 28th and Jupiter going retrograde in Aries on the same day. Take note that the sun is in Leo along with Mercury, while Venus is in Cancer, and Mars in Taurus.

These are powerful combinations as Leo energy is all about grand plans, grand showmanship, and grand opportunities. Under the New Moon, we should do rituals for glamour, love, money and for all roads to be opened to our biggest desires; however, we need to honor the Venus and Mars placements as they can amplify our rituals. Be sure to dig deep into your heart (Venus-Cancer calls for this) and truly get clear on what you want for your personal life, while leveraging that Mars in Taurus to get your financial and health affairs in order.

And with all this fiery energy – this is the season to be out and about -so wear your most flirty powerful pieces – and go out and be seen.

One key note with Jupiter going retrograde in Aries, this is a good time to rethink or go back over your financial goals from several years ago to see where you’ve made progress, and where you need to adjust or restrategize.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for the signs this week.

CAPRICORN:

This new moon in Leo will shine a bright light on your friendships. Take note of those that pour into you and those that do not. Those that are actually progressing in the same way that you are -regardless of their chosen methods. Observe honor the truth of what you’re witnessing and plan accordingly. RED FLAG: Spending time in meditation will help you more than plopping down in front of Netflix. SWEET SPOT: Gratitude is the key to abundance. Upon waking up every morning think of three things that you are grateful for before getting out of bed.

