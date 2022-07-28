Bossip Video

Beyoncé shares a message ahead of her album release and reveals that the project consists of three acts.

Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is hitting your favorite streaming service for your consumption in just a few HOURS and even in the midst of a leak, anticipation is HIGH. The album will be Bey’s first solo outing since 2016’s Lemonade even though she’s kept fans fed with her Homecoming album and performance, joint album Everything Is Love with hubby Jay-Z, and Black Is King. Before fans dive into the latest era of her art Bey dropped a message to them on her official website.

In the message, she opens up about her new project revealing it has three acts and explains its conception during the pandemic. She also shouts out her children, her mom, her father, The Dream, and her “beautiful husband and muse”, Jay Z.

This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio.

A big thank you to my uncle Johnny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you. Thank you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: You inspire me in every move that I make. I love you. To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y’all deep,

Bey also updated her website with some stunning shots from the Renaissance album art and fans are in a tizzy.

Safe to say the new area of Queen Bey is here and she is not coming to play—per the usual.