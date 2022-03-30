Bossip Video

Chris Rock’s ‘Ego Death’ Tour sees a massive spike in sales amid Will Smith’s slap controversy.

We are a few days removed from the slap heard around the world at this Sunday’s Oscars between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Everyone is still throwing their opinion out into the world while the men involved are both trying to return to work.

Chris Rock has a show tonight that is sold out and according to reports, his tour sales are now skyrocketing.

TickPick took to social media to reveal just how fast the tickets are selling. They also revealed that resell prices jumped well over 200 percent. The prices shifted from around $46 per ticket to now a minimum of $341.

While the anger, embossment, and hurt can’t be taken away from what Chris experienced, he is in the middle of a defining moment in his career. If his stand-up delivers on all fronts and the merch is right at the venue, he could turn this moment into a positive for his bank account.

Some of his upcoming tour dates will also be featuring Kevin Hart and it’s a world tour, so you can expect the comedians to stop in your city soon.