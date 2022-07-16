Bossip Video

Now, THIS should be interesting…

Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran Porsha Williams has been slated to replace Real Housewives of New York’s Tinsley Mortimer on the Peacock Network hit spinoff show Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. For the third season, the ladies of Real Housewives fame will be packing their Louis Vuitton luggage and heading off to Thailand for a relaxing vacay of cocktails and catfights.

The soon-to-be Mrs. Simon Guobadia will be joined by Salt Lake City’s messiest Mormon cousins, Heather Gay & Whitney Rose, Real Housewives of Miami OG’s Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola, New York City’s “sex positive” sweetheart Leah McSweeny and Real Housewives of Potomac‘s “Reasonably Shady” OG Gizelle Bryant and “ya mama” shade slinger Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

Speaking of Candiace, there’s lots to unpack there when it comes to her and Porsha…

Candiace & Porsha Have A History Of Shade, #RHOP Star Called #RHOA Star A “Sidekick”

There’s no word just yet on what the Thailand trip will entail but fans suspect drama will be afoot as Porsha and Candiace have a history of contention.

Candiace has previously accused Ms. Williams of being the “sidekick” to her nemesis, former Real Housewife Monique Samuels Porsha and Monique are friends and have taken family vacations together. Monique also attended Porsha’s baby shower for her daughter Pilar.

Unfortunately as previously reported, Candace and Monique got into a huge fight in 2020 that ended in THAT highly talked cabaret combat. The infamous winery wrangle caused huge divides in not only the ensemble cast of the show but fans worldwide as people decided whether they were #TeamCandiace or #TeamMonique.

The feud between Candiace and Porsha began when Porsha implied that the R&B singer was only suing her sparring partner Monique apres fisticuffs as an attempt to come for some Samuels family Simoleons. On an episode of Bravo’s Chat Room Porsha said “She [Monique] felt like, the whole reason Candiace was suing her was to pay for her mom’s house. She was suing because it was a money grab.”

Candiace Warned Porsha To “Be Careful”

Following Porsha’s words, things got even more contentious and Candiace issued the fellow housewife a warning.

“I don’t know Porsha, I’ve never met her, I know her through the television like everyone else and I never had an issue prior to being sent a clip of her on “Chat Room” with my castmate Gizelle, lying and spreading false information — damning, defaming information — about me and alleging I was trying to sue Monique to secure a down payment on my home,” Candiace said in an interview with Page Six. “Yes, I responded in an interview because it’s one thing for you to defend your friend, it’s one thing to talk general smack about me in defense of your friend, but when you flat out lie, yes, I’m going to address it.” “She should be careful about the lies that she tells. It’s a very dangerous move,” Dillard added.

Candiace who still hasn’t learned to leave well enough alone encouraged Porsha to “mind the business that pays her” in an interview with People Magazine.

“I have opinions but I am not paid in the name of Jesus to comment on anyone else’s melees, sagas, or dramas, okay? I’m going to stick to the rivers and lakes that I know. And that’s Potomac and Porsha, she should just do the same.” she said.

Although the back and forth between the two seems to have subsided speculations of the two reigniting this beef for the Peacock Network girl’s vacay are already flying.

As of Thursday, the season has begun shooting and the ladies have already been filmed packing their bags and boarding their Bangkok-bound flights.

What do YOU think will happen when these two meet on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip?”