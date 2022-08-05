Battle of the baddies

Most people would feel a way if they knew their boo was in love with someone else, especially if the boo and that someone else are coworkers like Diamond and Keyshawn.

This would explain why Big Bone is big bothered in the pink-wigged preview of Sunday’s episode where she meets Keyshawn for the first time.

Ooh…Big Bone is big mad 😂 Battle of the pink wigs this Sunday. #pvalley pic.twitter.com/hHLI92rzv1 — Shannon Thornton (@ShannonThornt_n) August 4, 2022

At this point, we know that Big Bone knows how Diamond feels about Keyshawn based on her peeping how he looked at her in the previous episode. Oh yes, he’s in LOVE love.

We also suspect that Big Bone is using Diamond to get closer to that ring/uncover the truth about Montavious’ murder which would confirm fan theories floating around Twitter.

So y’all i think big bone is montavious sister and i also think Whisper is the real Lakiesha savage the person hailey used They ID

Montavious and big bone rings look alike and this could be Whisper tbh #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/3cf4QzSCy3 — AQUARIUS♒️🥴 (@ActinNonchalant) August 4, 2022

In the teaser, Big Bone says the walls of the Pynk talk which basically confirms that Montavious is telling her everything she needs to know to avenge his death/get his money back from Hailey.

A few episodes ago, she could be seen gazing at Montavious’ ring in Diamond’s mystical shrine that protects everyone attached to what happened on Murda night from its dark energy.

Big Bone took that ring. His spirit is no longer bounded. That is why Mercedes arm is out of wack again, smh. Big Bone is the feds. It’s confirmed for me. I don’t know why I keep thinking about whisper too 🤔 .. #PValley #PValleyStarz — Adriana’s Report (@adrianasreport) July 31, 2022

You may recall Showrunner Katori Hall touching on this earlier in the season.

“…every single character is dealing with being haunted—haunted by the past, haunted by their mistakes,” said Hall when asked about the ‘darkness’ in Season 2. “And I think we’re all going to see how there is a literal and figurative haunting that occurs inside and outside the Pynk. Those characters that went into that room — Hailey, Mercedes, and Uncle Clifford — they’re going to be haunted by what happened in that room.”

Are you convinced that Big Bone is related to Montavious? Do you think we’ll see Montavious’ ghost again in the season finale? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter-chatter over the upcoming episode on the flip.