Bossip Video

#TeamKeyshawn

‘P-Valley‘ fans are SICK and TIRED of Derrick putting his hands on Keyshawn in the show’s longest-running storyline that gets more depressing by the week.

At this point, we’re all ready to ride out to Chucalissa to protect Keyshawn who might end up getting help from Autumn based on a still from this Sunday’s episode.

“Keyshawn is resourceful and she’s a go-getter, so she will figure something out,” said Shannon Thornton (who plays Keyshawn) in an interview with EW. “You’ll see her do just that. Towards the end of the season, she calls on some old friends.”

We also get a glimpse of Ms. Ernestine seemingly battling COVID and Mercedes dealing with her daughter’s teen pregnancy in the preview you can view below:





Play



This all-new episode comes after an off-week where we recovered from the death of Big Teak who took his own life in a tragic conclusion to his screen-smoldering relationship with Lil Murda.

In the stunning episode titled ‘Savage,’ we see the biggest of Teak’s demons push him to the edge while Lil Murda does everything he can to save his homie/lover from his foreshadowed fate.

“When I read 206, I cried,” said J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil Murda) in an exclusive interview with ET. “I was sitting in a Barnes & Noble with my daughter and my wife. And we were looking for some books and I happened to read the script and I remember it brought me to tears, man. Right there in Barnes & Noble. Then I called Katori and I said, ‘Wow, this is a journey.’” “I bawled,” Stewart says of reading the episode, explaining that “it’s a wonderfully heartbreaking, complex examination of depression and a man that doesn’t have the tools to be in the world that he’s been reintroduced to.”

Also worth noting in that very same episode is the spicy sex scene between Tyler Lepley (Diamond) and Miracle Watts (Big Bone) that set Twitter ablaze.

And yes, we caught the Twitter chitter-chatter about Big Bone possibly seducing Diamond to find out what happened to Montavious on Murda Night.

There’s also THAT scene involving Coach going HAM and snatching his money back after discovering that his wife Farrah was enjoying the Mercedes experience behind his back.

How Coach managed to find this undiscovered level of AUDACITY to snap on his wife for liking the dancer HE PAID TO JOIN THEIR BEDROOM, we may never know, but the scene sent social media into a frenzy.

Do you think Keyshawn will finally leave Derrick this episode? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Keyshawn’s situation the on the flip.