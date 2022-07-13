Whew!

Real-life couple Tyler Lepley (Diamond) and Miracle Watts (Big Bone) set Twitter ablaze with their screen-lickable sex scene that opened the latest episode of ‘P-Valley.’

Widely regarded as the sexiest couple in Hollyweird, the mystical bouncer and mysterious newcomer are a convincing on-screen tandem who many viewers believe are headed to a nefarious plot twist tied to Montavious’ murder on Murda Night.

Something is off about Big Bone.. idk what tho. She can’t dance but auditioned, always asks about Murda night and noticed the ring. Let me find out she was sent there to find out who killed Montavious. #PValley — 👩🏽‍🎤 (@candiekushhh) July 11, 2022

Their buzzy scene made waves as the couple shared pics from their bustlin’ baby shower held in Miracle’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

The glowing baddie thanked her guests in the caption of the IG slideshow, writing, “we celebrated our baby amongst a few close friends and family. Thank you every one for showing up for us.”

The slideshow revealed the party decor, which included giant letters spelling “Oh Baby” decorated with balloons in various colors — including cowprint! Many of the guests also wore cowboy boots and hats.

In one shot, Miracle can be seen dishing barbecue onto her plate from the party’s catering set up. In another image, a diaper sculpture included a cowboy hat and sheriff’s star, a toy horse and the words, “Saddle Up and Ride” and “Oh-baby.

The western theme shined through decor including a little plastic pig perched atop block letters spelling out “BABY,” bandanas tied around glassware at the bar, and a little sign reading “Watering Hole”.

This is the first baby for Watts who fell in love with Lepley on the set of “P-Valley.” Tyler has two children from his previous relationship with April King who stirred up Twitter chitter-chatter by suggesting Miracle doesn’t know the kids well enough to speak about them publicly.

Did you enjoy the spicy scene? Do you think that’s when they fell for each other? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over that opening scene on the flip.