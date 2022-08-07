Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week punches in with a few Astro bangers! First up we have the height of the Lion’s Gate Portal on 8/8. In short, the idea mythology behind the Lion’s Gate Portal is woven into the rise of the fixed star Sirius, which rises every year over the eastern horizon on August 8. With this also happening in the sign of the Leo we are urged to note that this day is mega lucky for all types of manifestation but especially those tied to wealth and fame. You’re so gonna wanna do a money ritual on this day and work your vision board for the 7 days after as it pretty powerful.

On August 11, the planet of romance Venus slides into Leo joining the sun and amplifying all things glitzy, audaciously beautiful and making us want to jump out of our hearts and fall madly in love that’s wild and free. This is a great first date night or a great night for surprise engagements. If you’re single, get dressed up and go out with your friends and get ready to be just as flirty as you can be. If you’re too lazy to do that at least get up on the apps. Just do something! This is another great night to do a vision board but specifically focused on love.

Adding weight to the Venus movement is the full moon in Aquarius also on the 11th… Are you seeing all the astro goodness that’s going down this week? The full moon in Aquarius will balance out some of the “look at me” energy of the Leo placed Sun and Venus, allowing this to be a great time for making long-term powerful relationships of both the romantic and professional variety.

With so much glamorous drama especially around romance…I’m going to take a look at the love lives of each sign this week.

For everyone, a simple money ritual to do on 8/8 would be to boil a glass of fresh cinnamon tea, pour it in a glass, feel free to add a mint leaf, then grab a citrine, iron pyrite or tiger eye crystal, hold it in your dominant hand while listening to a money meditation on YouTube. Do this for like 30 mins while envisioning what wealth looks like to you, while also slowly sipping the tea. After 30 mins, craft a manifestation list simply around money and then tape this to your bathroom mirror and repeat it outloud daily as you start your day. Do this for 30 days and watch the magick work.

PS: Be sure to read the signs for your Moon, Rising, Venus and Mars as these are the major placements that affect your daily emotions and behaviors.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for the signs this week.

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Single Caps that have actually been working on healing their inner wounds and addressing their shadow are in for a sweet surprise this week in the romance department. You’ll find that just being out and about you’re going to meet a few special someones. But — and this is a huge but — you must get out of the house and actually look like you want to attract someone. No hobo chic ensembles allowed. Parntered Caps, your significant other is not picking up those hints – honey take the bull by the horns and tell them what you need – marriage – babies-vacation – sex — whatever, just tell them. RED FLAG: Taking action is the key for you this week Capricorn. Get out of work mode and stay in your heart. SWEET SPOT: Spice up your sex appeal with golds, reds, whites and purples and go out on a few blind dates or add a new routine to your love making with your current partner.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!