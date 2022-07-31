Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

On August 4th Mercury enters Virgo while the Sun is still in Leo. This will cause all of us to go into hypher-analysis mode (Virgo…hey anal friend) -and more than willing to “go big or go home” (hello Leo energy) when it comes to making sweeping changes in our relationship dynamics as well as clutter on the home front.

Underlying this hefty big-life-chop is the rare triple alignment between Mars, shifty Uranus and the future forward North Node all coming together in Taurus.

With this double header of earth sign stations look forward to quicksilver changes both within yourself and others and know that the world stage may take an even further tumble into descent in terms of politics and even celebrity spats.

Even with all of this going down, this week I’m asking: what does each sign need to really shift away from and lean toward?

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for the signs this week.

CAPRICORN:

You’ve been seeing the red flags about an ongoing situation and yet you’re choosing to look the other way. This week however you’re gonna be forced to deal with it. Understand that you can do so diplomatically and tactfully but whatever you decide, just get on with it. RED FLAG: Procrastination is your enemy this week. Rip the bandaid off. SWEET SPOT: Doors that lead to abundance will open up for you – just be sure to double check all contracts – and triple-check all messages sent on the fly.

