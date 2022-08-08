Tina Snow!
Her Royal Hottieness Megan Thee Stallion made her long-awaited appearance on ‘P-Valley‘ with a Pynk-rocking performance that sent thee hotties (and everyone else) into a TIZZY.
Megan Thee Stallion & Lil Murda Perform at the Pynk 🔥 #PValley #Pvalleystarz pic.twitter.com/4F69WsLyAz
— P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) August 7, 2022
Dripped out in white fur (a nod to Pimp C) and diamonds, Meg stole the show as her alter ego Tina Snow who commanded the stage alongside
Lil Big Murda during their performance of “Get It On The Floor”—an original strip club anthem she wrote for the show.
Megan Thee Stallion’s “Get It On The Floor” feat. J. Alphonse Nicholson will be released on Aug. 14th apart the #PValley Season 2 soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/4P6lilTLcl
— Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) August 7, 2022
In the chaotic episode titled ‘Snow,’ Murda surprises Uncle Clifford by bringing Tina Snow to the grand re-reee-eeee-opening of the Pynk after multiple setbacks.
She is so GAYYY😭 pic.twitter.com/cRuS41uMI7
— pressurelicious mai🐼 (@theehotgirlshit) August 7, 2022
Naturally, Uncle Clifford shuts down Tina Snow flirting with Lil Murda in a hilarious moment that showed how protective she is over her rapper boo.
“To have Tina Snow and Lil’ Murda both on the Pynk’s stage was truly a dream come true,” said Showrunner/Creator Katori Hall in an interview with EW.
“As soon as season 2 was greenlit, I started writing a role for a famous female rapper who was working with DJ Neva Scared and wanted a feature on her new song of a new upcoming southern rapper,” said Hall, adding, “I was praying that Megan was gonna be able to step into that role… what’s most beautiful is how humble and hard-working she is. She came in uber prepared for her scenes and the performance so, of course, this queen slayed. I was just in awe of her.”
Did Tina Snow’s performance live up to the hype? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Meg’s guest appearance on the flip.
MEGAN THIS FUR AND HER HAIR AND MAKEUP?? UHHHHH SHE SO FINE I CANT #pvalley pic.twitter.com/igmrF4hfaE
— 𝓙 (@BEYSNORWOOD) August 7, 2022
Me when Megan walked up on that stage at the Pynk #PValley pic.twitter.com/vPLJNLWzP8
— Mani ⁷ (@Aniiii_bbi) August 8, 2022
Megan the stallion showed up like #PValley pic.twitter.com/eNUDeRDfY9
— FAYE🔆 (@LostOnez32) August 7, 2022
imagine having megan as your love interest in a show. omg mbn🥲 #PValley pic.twitter.com/0WYJQ6TiQd
— ᵖʳᵉˢˢᵘʳᵉ٭ (@strangerhottie) August 7, 2022
I’m in hear screaminngggg for Megan like i’m at the Pynk my damn self😭#PVALLEY
— thee.hvncho (@KiddHuncho6) August 7, 2022
Not Megan and Murda flirting in front of Uncle Clifford #PValley pic.twitter.com/nlzL3qrTk5
— 🖤❄️Tina Snow🖤❄️ (@BlackMermaid34) August 7, 2022
Tina Snow finally come on and these niggas wanna rush the stage and fight….we can’t have shyt #PValley pic.twitter.com/u5lG4qkq9t
— DaddyWarbucks (@GBreezy305) August 7, 2022
Me when lil murda and Meg started rapping 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @PValleySTARZ #PValley pic.twitter.com/Bwd97votNC
— Reflectionsofme (@mzamb4) August 7, 2022
MY BABY MEGAN COMING IN HERE LOOKING FINE AS SHIT #PValley pic.twitter.com/4I2LQLtTNI
— sad as hell☁️ (@laceyheatt) August 7, 2022
