It should come as no surprise that Kanye West isn’t exactly upset over the news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup.

Following a months-long social media hiatus, Ye returned to Instagram to mourn Pete’s “death” following his split from his ex-wife.

The rapper uploaded a photoshopped New York Times front early Monday morning that reads: “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Kanye also took this chance to throw a little shade at his other nemesis, Kid Cudi, with a subheadline reading, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” referencing the performer walking off the stage at Rolling Loud last month after fans threw objects at him.

In true Kanye fashion, he let the picture do all the talking and didn’t add a caption to it.

Clearly, he’s delighted by Kim and Pete’s split after nine long months.

According to reports from E! News last week, sources close to the couple revealed that The Kardashians star and Saturday Night Live alum have split as they decided they are better off as friends.

The insiders told the publication that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

For Pete, his demanding schedule includes him spending part of the summer in Australia, where he’s working on the movie Wizards!. As for Kim, she’s hanging at her home base in Los Angeles as she continues to raise her four kids with Kanye West: North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

As for Kim and Kanye, a source confirmed to E! News that the former couple “is in a really great place” with co-parenting and communication. She recently showed support for his fashion label, Yeezy, suggesting they’re on good terms for the moment.

“Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way,” a third insider told the publication, “but it’s not a sign of them getting back together.”

Kim still has yet to discuss or confirm the split, which might mean she’s waiting until season 2 of The Kardashians next month. Only time will tell.

For now…congrats, Ye!