‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive: Brat Considers What Qualities She Wants Her Baby To Have

Bringing a baby into the world has been a difficult journey for Brat and Judy.

We’re just a day away from the season finale of “Brat Loves Judy” and the power couple are still working on picking a donor for their IVF process. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure where Brat chops it up about all the lifestyle changes she’s been making to have a successful pregnancy. In the clip, Brat also discusses the difficulty that she and Judy have been having in choosing the right sperm donor. She notes that all of the potential donors have their most positive qualities listed, without any mention of the negatives. As Brat considers what qualities she wants her child to have, she reveals she knows she wants the baby to have a love for THIS!

Check out the clip below:





Play



Music is Brat’s foundation and a huge part of her career! It makes sense that she’d want her and Judy’s child to share that same love for the arts.

Here’s what else to expect from the finale episode:

Brat and Judy await new fertility results. Brat shares new music and Judy has a sit down with Deja.

The finale episode of “Brat Loves Judy​” airs Thursday, August 11 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?