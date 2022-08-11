Hi Wig!

Don’t get me wrong I love Farrah…but who’s idea was it to give her the 27-piece “Hello Barbara this is Shirley” look😭💀💀💀 #PValley pic.twitter.com/dwbb7o3mIi — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐲𝐧𝐤’𝐬 𝐏𝐑 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 ⍟ (@dehaanswrld) August 7, 2022

All eyes were on Farrah’s questionable wig during her reunion with Mercedes after Coach ended their, uh, “arrangemen” in an ego-bruised rage a few episodes ago.

Coach when he seen his wife enjoying the Mercedes experience too much #PValley pic.twitter.com/hHW6OVsSra — Rest Easy Mac Nipsey & Kobe 🙏🏾 (@SeantheMartian_) July 11, 2022

In the buzzy scene, Coach went HAM and snatched his money back after discovering that his wife Farrah was enjoying the Mercedes experience behind his back.

Farrah had to set Coach skraight, chile. Catch up on #PValley now on the @STARZ app. pic.twitter.com/xWCsvqz1Jl — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) July 12, 2022

To this day, we’re still not sure where Coach find this breathtaking level of AUDACITY to snap on his wife for liking the dancer HE PAID TO JOIN THEIR BEDROOM.

In #PVALLEY SZN 1 Coach offered Mercedes a sponsorship, but because “a bitch got her some integrity” she wanted to make sho’ his wife Farrah was aight with the Mercedes Experience. #PynkPosse QUESTION – would you be aight if yo’ man was honest about “sponsoring” another woman? pic.twitter.com/gH8WWzjqWZ — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) June 20, 2022

Fast-forward to Episode 9 where Mercedes supports Farrah’s provocative art exhibit that celebrated every angle of the Mercedes Experience.

https://instagram.com/p/ChAbMnbpMag/

At one point during the awkward encounter, Farrah (who reveals she’s divorcing Coach) boldly shoots her shot at Mercedes who swiftly swats away any chances of future , saying that their tryst was ‘just business,’ allegedly.

Farrah’s Mercedes Experience marked Brandee Evans‘ first onscreen sex scene which challenged her as an actress.

“I’m going to be honest. It was my first time as an actor, so it was very scary and very difficult, but very beautiful,” she said in an interview with Digital Spy. “I believe that when you have so many females at the helm of something that’s so sensitive and, you know, scary. It made it more comfortable, at least for me. “As a woman, I can say it did make it more comfortable having my amazing directors there… Ciara was our director for episode 4, and she just made me so comfortable,” the actress adds. “We also had our amazing intimacy coordinator, Zuri, and I could not have done it without Zuri. I will say this forever, she was just a blessing to the show.”

What was your reactions to that wig? Do you think Mercedes and Farrah are done? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Farrah’s divorce wig on the flip.