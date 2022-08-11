Bossip Video

Jamie & Fancy!

The stars were out at Netflix’s ‘Day Shift‘ world premiere where Jamie Foxx reunited with former sitcom bae Garcelle Beauvais who looked gorgeous at the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

Foxx and Beauvais starred as coworkers-turned-lovers on ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’ that continues to shine as a classic ’90s sitcom. On the show, Jamie famously chased ‘Fancy’ (Beauvais) before they finally fell for each other toward the end of the series.

You may recall Beauvais dishing on her close relationship with Foxx during an appearance on “The Carlos Watson Show” (7:16 mark) in 2020.

Other notable attendees at the premiere included Jurnee Smollett, DeRay Davis, Bresha Webb, Snoop Dogg, and castmembers Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, and Zion Broadnax along with director, J.J. Perry.

Peep some selects below:

In ‘Day Shift,’ Foxx is a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting (and killing) vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

“Jamie Foxx is trying to save his family, he’s having problems financially, he gets in over his head but he’s got the starch in his britches to get him out of trouble,” said Director J.J. Perry in an interview with EW. “He kills a vampire who we find out was the daughter of the boss lady vampire, who seeks revenge. There are these two worlds colliding, of a man trying to save his family and a vampire looking for revenge.”

Produced by ‘John Wick’ filmmaker Chad Stahelski and directed by J.J. Perry, the upcoming film stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax.

“Snoop looks just like my platoon sergeant from the Army, who’s no longer with us,” said Perry. “I told Snoop when I met him, ‘Listen I’m not hiring Snoop Dogg, I’m hiring Calvin Broadus [the actor-rapper’s real name]’ and I think that really spoke to him. Everyone hires him to be that pot-smoking West Coast guy. I put a cowboy hat on him and I gave him the same swagger as my old platoon sergeant.”

‘Day Shift’ premieres exclusively on Netflix on Aug. 12.