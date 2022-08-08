Bossip Video

Kandi ‘Keep A Check’ Burruss and The Old Lady Gang hosted a special reception/screening event for Netflix’s upcoming Action-Comedy ‘Day Shift’ at IPIC Theater in Atlanta.

The ‘RHOA’ star chatted with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco about the bonkers vampire film that features the Oscar-winner going full Blade, Snoop Dogg killing vampires with a very big gun, and Meagan Good looking fiiiiine.

Notable guests at the swanky event included Big Tigger, Woody McClain, Sanya Richards-Ross, ‘Love Is Blind’ stars Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, Shamea Morton, Trina Braxton, and more.

In ‘Day Shift,’ Foxx is a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: hunting (and killing) vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.

“Jamie Foxx is trying to save his family, he’s having problems financially, he gets in over his head but he’s got the starch in his britches to get him out of trouble,” said Director J.J. Perry in an interview with EW. “He kills a vampire who we find out was the daughter of the boss lady vampire, who seeks revenge. There are these two worlds colliding, of a man trying to save his family and a vampire looking for revenge.”

Produced by ‘John Wick’ filmmaker Chad Stahelski and directed by J.J. Perry, the upcoming film stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins, and Zion Broadnax.

“Snoop looks just like my platoon sergeant from the Army, who’s no longer with us,” said Perry. “I told Snoop when I met him, ‘Listen I’m not hiring Snoop Dogg, I’m hiring Calvin Broadus [the actor-rapper’s real name]’ and I think that really spoke to him. Everyone hires him to be that pot-smoking West Coast guy. I put a cowboy hat on him and I gave him the same swagger as my old platoon sergeant.”

‘Day Shift’ premieres exclusively on Netflix on Aug. 12.