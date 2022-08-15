Bossip Video

“Ladies never have a baby by a married man, let me be your example!”

A woman whose been the subject of criticism for having an affair and welcoming a child with a married man is expressing regrets—while sending shade.

Arionne Curry, the multiyear mistress of “Love & Marriage Huntsville’s” Martell Holt, took to Instagram Sunday to blast Holt and expose several of their private email conversations.

According to Curry who welcomed a son with the OWN star, Holt is a “narcissist” and a “liar “who sent her an email accusing her of being immature.

“You told me you grew up,” reads an email allegedly from Holt to Curry. “SMH…I feel so bad for you. My heart hurts. Best of luck.”

In a responding email, Curry alleges that Holt used her and says she hopes his daughters don’t “run into a man like him.”

“F*** you Martell Holt you made me like this. It took 2 seasons of you discussing me every episode to make her famous and she left you to even say something. I was s0000000 dumb! I hope your 3 daughters never run into a man like you! And loyal to you, you been using me! My heart hurts for you and you still don’t get it! You could’ve moved on and kept it real but you lied about it! Stop placing blame on me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

In another, she blasts him for “getting an old b***”, [presumably Shereé Whitfield, whose been dating the #LAMH star in recent weeks],

and Curry warns him that he’ll soon see her dating someone new.

“I was loyal to you, you went and got and old b**** best of luck to you! Still a narcissist manipulator trying to make this my fault. Bye don’t email me unless it’s about Knox! We have nothing to talk about my closure was seeing you on the blogs yours will be seeing me with my new man […]don’t email me back!!!!!!!!!! You been a liability what you talking about …… Slow.”

Curry is also publicly chastising Holt for calling their son Knox by the name Maverick, seemingly to coincide with the names of his other offspring. Holt has four children with his ex-wife Melody; Maliah Holt, Mariah Holt, Martell Holt Jr., and Malani Holt.

“Not changing my son name to Maverick!” wrote Curry in an email she posted to her InstaStory. “Stop calling him that his name is Knox. He’s wayyyyy different from the others hence why you told me you don’t want him every other week like you get your others!”

Before ending her rant towards the #LAMH star, Curry alleged that Holt had been sending her pictures of them together and the 31-year-old offered advice to other women;

“Ladies never have a baby by a married man, let me be your example! Someone had to be it. I own my sh*t now what!”

Arionne Curry Was Discussed During The #LAMH Reunion, Previously Made Shocking Allegations

This is far from the first time that Arionne Curry’s made headlines.

After being brought up on the “Love & Marriage Huntsville” reunion, she alleged that Holt’s costars, Maurice and Marsau Scott, cheated on their wives during a now infamous 2015 ATL boys trip where she was present.

She later alleged in an interview with YouTuber Tasha K that she met Holt when she was 24 years old and they carried on a 7-year affair. She alleged to K that she was impregnated by Holt three times before they welcomed their son and admitted that she found out Holt was married 9 months into their relationship—but chose to stay.

“I found out he was married within those 9 months. But our conversations kept me there. And I was wrong for continuing to deal with a married man,” said Curry. “He did not lead me to believe that he was going to leave his wife. He always felt guilty for the situation that he put her in at first.”

During the interview, the boutique owner lamented about “being portrayed in a negative light” by the creators of “Love & Marriage Huntsville” and refused to apologize to Holt’s ex-wife Melody citing alleged harassment that happened behind the scenes.

“I’ve always been a likable girl, I’ve always been the cream of the crop. I’m 31-years-old, I can still count on one hand how many men I had sex with. I’m not some little floozy.” […] “You need to always check your husband. That’s what wives need to understand, nobody just chases a married man. I wasn’t chasing no man…”

As for Holt, he recently expressed remorse over his affair with Curry and said that he messed things up with a woman who was giving him “85 percent” [Melody] for a woman who was giving “15 percent” [Arionne].

So far Martell’s yet to speak on Arionne exposing their alleged emails.

What do YOU think about this latest bit of #LMAH messiness between Martell Holt and Arionne Curry?