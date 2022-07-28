Bossip Video

An OWN reality star is weighing in on her ex-husband’s new relationship after pictures of him and his housewife honey hit the ‘net.

Melody Shari, formerly Melody Holt of “Love & Marriage Hunstville” fame thinks “you can’t expect a dog to have new tricks” amid her ex Martell Holt moving on with “Real Housewife Of Atlanta” Shereé Whitfield.

As previously reported Shereé confirmed that she’s been booed up with Martell for a few months and added that he’s met members of her family.

Melody Comments On The Timeline Of Martell’s New Relationship

Melody who’s been working on herself and focusing on the couple’s four children since her 2021 divorce from Martell, is concerned that her ex isn’t doing the same. She suggested that there probably hasn’t been enough time between relationships for the fellow “Love & Marriage Huntsville” star to heal.

“If you look at the time frame, do you think there’s been time for a person to mature, grow up, heal, do what needs to be done as a person?” She asked. “That’s what I’ll say” Melody stated.

TMZ asked Melody when she found out about the budding romance and she said that she heard about it online “just like everybody else” and that she “really didn’t think too much into it.”

Ms. Shari suggested that Martell’s behavior is nothing new and says it’s a continuation of “what we’ve already seen” from the 40-year-old. She added that Martell popped up with Shereé around their kids as a surprise, much like how he surprised the children by introducing them to his lovechild from another relationship. Melody told TMZ that Martell previously introduced the kids to their little brother whom he welcomed with Arionne Curry at school and Melody had no idea beforehand that that was happening.

“Even when my children first met his son, I didn’t know about that beforehand that he was introducing them,” said Melody.” I didn’t know that that was happening. I don’t expect anything differently because it’s the same thing that’s always happened it’s always been a matter of disrespect.”

Apparently, something similar happened with the children meeting Shereé despite how early it is in her romance with Martell, and Melody went on to say how she would handle things differently if the roles were reversed. She said she’d make sure the person has been in her life for a while before having them around her children. Only after that would she have a conversation with her ex-husband, and then one with her children before choosing to go public.

Melody Says She Has No Feelings Towards Shereé, Is Unbothered

The entrepreneur also discussed her lack of feelings about the Shereé and Martell relationship personally with TheShadeRoom.

“To be honest with you, I don’t really have any feelings about it. I really don’t. I didn’t control if he was talking, or dating anybody while he was in the marriage, I damn sure ain’t gonna be able to control if he’s dating somebody out the marriage. So, you know, I don’t feel anything. I really don’t.”

When asked how she felt about Shereé, Melody shared nearly the same unbothered sentiments. She emphasized that she had nothing negative to say about the housewife.

“I don’t know anything negative about her, so I don’t have anything negative to say. Like, I really don’t…It doesn’t concern me for real.”

Although SHE won’t be checking Shereé anytime soon, it does sound like Martell should check in with himself or maybe even a therapist so he doesn’t carry his pattern of being an untrustworthy cheater over to the #RHOA star.

What do YOU think about Melody’s comments on Martell and Shereé?