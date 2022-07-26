Bossip Video

She By—-Oh, Okay…

A “Real Housewife of Atlanta” is confirming that a Huntsville headline-making reality star is the new man in her life.

Shereé Whitfield confirmed to TMZ that rumors of her dating “Love & Marriage Huntsville’s” Martell Holt are absolutely true.

The news comes after the two were spotted by NoireTV holding hands and getting into an SUV together.

Rumors of the two’s coupledom sent fans into a tizzy and many of them expressed concern bout the housewife going from a convicted fraudster, Tyrone Gilliams, to an admitted cheater, Martell Holt.

According to Shereé who was videotaped taking selfies with the entrepreneur, however, there’s nothing to worry about.

Play

Shereé Says She’s Happy With Martell Holt Who’s Met Family Members

Shereé told TMZ that she’s been seeing Martell for a little over two months and he’s met some of her family members. She added that they met via a mutual friend and they’re “having fun.”

“We’ve just been hanging out—I’m enjoying life right now.,” said Shereé

She also added that there’s NO hope for a Tyrone Gilliams reconciliation.

“After that man did what he did, there is no way nobody said [they want me with Tyrone],” said the housewife referencing him standing her up in Philadelphia. “That is a wrap.”

The Internet Reacts To Shereé And Martell’s Confirmed Relationship

As you can imagine people have LOTS to say about Shereé and Martell’s new “September, spring—summer” romance, and reactions are flying in.

Additionally, all the while that the chatter’s been going on about the rumored relationship, people [like us] having been looking to “Love & Marriage Huntsville” creator Carlos King for confirmation.

Amid Shereé confirming the romance, the host posted a picture of himself and the housewife on the set of “The Nightcap With Carlos King” captioned; “Mood #HappyTuesday” with a crown emoji.

Was this all a scheme that Todd Carlos set up?!?!

What do YOU think about Shereé Whitfield dating Martell Holt???