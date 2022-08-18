Brands To Shop This Black Business Month

August is Black Business Month and as it ticks on, we’re highlighting brands to pour your Black bucks into. This list is especially important because we’d be remiss not to highlight the creativity, hard work, and success of smaller Black-owned businesses as African-American culture undeniably drives society.

In the words of Urban One’s chairwoman Cathy Hughes, if you aspire to be an entrepreneur it’s important to remain steadfast to your dream.

“[Don’t] let anyone convince you that your dream, your vision to be an entrepreneur, is something that you shouldn’t do,” said Hughes. “What often happens is that people who are well-meaning, who really care for us, are afraid for us and talk us out of it.”

Kudos to all of the entrepreneurs who have said “yes” to being Black business owners even in the midst of hangups and detractors.

See some of our standouts in fashion, beauty, and more below.

Black-Owned Fashion Brands

Founded by Brandon Blackwood during the civil unrest of 2020, the namesake bag line is best known for the infamous “END SYSTEMIC RACISM” tote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CghHJanOLQU/

The 29-year-old designer quickly became popular among woke fashionistas who caused the bag to sell out in two hours. His luxury bags have since been sported by celebrities including Cardi B and Winnie Harlow. The luxe purses range in price from $70 to $8,500.

Servicing the greater Atlanta suburbs, Chic’Dazz Boutique offers full-service fashion consulting and personal styling for men and women of all ages.

Trusted by VIP clientele, Chic Dazz has been worn by celebrities such as Spice and Trina, with a goal to put the “fun” in functional fashion. Chic’Dazz also offers outfit completing accessories and hair extensions and boasts that whether you’re shopping for casual clothes or the perfect outfit for a night on the town, Chic’Dazz will make shopping “easy and fun.”

Black-Owned Beauty Brands

Bread Beauty supply launched in 2020 as a one-stop shop for natural hair needs. The brand initially served customers with a simpler wash day routine and has since expanded to scalp treatments and accessories.

Black-Owned Haircare Brands

Hair Luxury Company is a 100% owned black woman-owned business and was curated by microbiologist Dr. Tammi Taylor and cosmetologist Jennifer Lewis, based out of Jackson, MS.

The 100% vegan-friendly brand is 100% organic. The brand also sells Hair Luxury travel kits consisting of items from their Motherland Collection created for 4c hair types; 2oz. Black soap shampoo, 2oz. Herbal Deep Conditioner, 2oz. Herbal Hair Milk, and 1oz. Herbal Hair Growth Oil.

Hair Luxury Company also has an intense Hydration Collection Protective Style travel kit for braid, wig, and natural twist wearers consisting of 2oz Intense Hydration Shampoo, 2oz Intense Hydration Conditioner, 2oz. Leave In Conditioner/ Detangler and 1oz. Anti-Itch Mega Growth Oil.

Have you shopped for any of these brands? Let us know what you think in the comments!