Some of Virgil Abloh’s most luxurious creations came from his Project Maybach partnership with Mercedes-Benz and now we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look at them.

Virgil put his vision into three models in the Benz fleet giving us an Abloh-designed rally G-Wagon, Maybach (four-doors), and an off-road Maybach. Virgil Abloh alongside Gorden Wagener pushed the envelope past anything Mercedes had previously done.

Mercedes-Benz Releases ‘Project Maybach’ Short Film Featuring Virgil Abloh

From sketch concept to reality, Project Maybach was documented in a new short documentary from Mercedes Benz.

“The premise is to use two words to drive you to a new action,” Abloh says in the footage. “So utility and luxury are usually not used in the same sentence and the car we’re developing can function as such.”

Recently Drake showed off the off-road two-door Maybach in his visual for his track “Sticky.” The tan and beige Maybach almost doesn’t look real and Drake actually showcasing it is flex in itself. The video ends by touching on the passing of Virgil Abloh.

“With care, consideration, and respect to his family and friends, we share this behind-the-scenes of the project Maybach,” the statement reads. “We are honored to have worked with a creative genius and to have been inspired by his ideas and his attitude.”

You can watch the short documentary below.