Bossip Video

Offset has dropped his first solo single since the rumored Migos break-up produced by fellow rapper Baby Keem.

Offset is stepping back into his solo music bag amid rumors the Migos have gone their separate ways. Earlier this year Quavo and Takeoff announced a new group, Unc & Phew, leaving everyone questioning the status of the Migos.

Even after the new duo released “Hotel Lobby“, Offset remained quiet about any issues that could be going on behind the scenes. Quavo was also spotted out and about by paparazzi and kept quiet about breakup rumors.

Play

Offset Releases Visual For Solo Single “5 4 3 2 1” Produced By Baby Keem

Apparently, while Quavo and Takeoff embarked on their new duo journey Offset was gearing up for his solo run and his lead single is finally here.

Last night Offset released his new single “5 4 3 2 1” via Motown Records which he’s been hyping up all week on social media. In a surprise twist, the single is produced by Baby Keem. The video for “54321” shows Offset having the time of his life enjoying an amusement park while mixing in shots of him overseas. Offset who’s decked out completely in Balenciaga raps from a pirate ship tilt-a-whirl and on a swing suspended high above the ground.

Offset recently promised that his solo album is on the way along with a ton of new music but for now, you can enjoy his latest single below.