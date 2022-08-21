You Tried It: Cardi B Claps Back After A UFC Star Compared Her To Woman-Hater Andrew Tate

Everyone is talking about misogynist influencer Andrew Tate and, for some reason, Cardi B.

What is it about struggling reality stars and alleged scammers that has lost men in a chokehold? While Trump is down bad under multiple criminal investigations, his disciples latched onto a new leader. As Tate follows in 45’s footsteps with multiple social media bans, his furious fans caped for him with comparisons to provocative women . ET reports Cardi B clapped back when UFC star Jake Shields dragged her into his defense of Andrew Tate.

Earlier this week, a viral post from an anonymous parent warned others about Tate’s hateful and toxic influence on young men. His millions of followers took to the internet to predictably blame women for a man’s consequences. Shields got away with the first slick comment about Cardi to deflect criticism of Tate.

“People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians,” Shields tweeted.

Not only did the UFC champion ignore Tate’s serious allegations of abuse and human trafficking. He leaned all the way into racism, sexism, and ableism to make his weak flawed point.

“Tate’s Main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money. Cardi’s Is go do drugs, f**k random men and go through life as a brain dead Moron,” he continued wrote.

Cardi wasn’t having it. On Saturday, she clapped back at this disgusting comment.

“I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t pop pills ,I don’t do coke , I’m a mom of 2 kids and I do a lot of charity work…but hey let me put Cardi into it to defend a man who defend misogyny and rape.”

Although Cardi has since deleted the tweet, refusing to give clout-chasers more energy. Meta banned Tate from Facebook and Instagram for violating hate speech policies on Friday. The next day, TikTok announced that Tate’s account is permanently banned.

Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok,” a representative told NPR. “Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos, and pursue measures to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Tate, his greatest hits include:

Getting kicked off Big Brother in 2016 after a video surfaced of him allegedly beating an ex-girlfriend with a belt, which he claims was consensual.

in 2016 after a video surfaced of him allegedly beating an ex-girlfriend with a belt, which he claims was consensual. Referring to women as property and encouraging men to pursue barely legal young women because they’re easier to control.

Demanding rape victims “bear responsibility” for their assaults.

Videos about hitting and choking women

The Guardian reports that Tate’s viral marketing scheme also shut down. His cult-like academy, “Hustler’s University,” was a lucrative cash grab that spread his influence like wildfire. Impressionable users paid monthly subscriptions for unaccredited “education” on topics like cryptocurrency and stock trading.

The real money was generated by the multilevel affiliate program, which reportedly paid members to recruit others, spread his videos, and incite arguments online. Like many vile misogynists, white supremacists, and other bigots, trolling is the only business plan they need. Hustler University’s membership still has about 109,000 members despite losing subscribers by tens of thousands this month.

While professional provocateurs profit from spreading hate and controversy, their targets deal with the violent consequences. Social media platforms are long overdue to learn from the rise of these figures.