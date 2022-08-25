Myami Emerges As Breakout Star Of 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles'
We Stan: Myami Emerges As MVP Of ’Sweet Life: Los Angeles,’ Elevates Chaotic Series With Effortless Reads
Myami for MVP
Everyone’s buzzing over the second season of Issa Rae‘s ‘Sweet life: Los Angeles’ reality series that gave us deliciously messy shenanigans, chaotic cryfaces in 4K, and fan favorite Myami Woods who emerged as a breakout star after guest starring on the show last season.
The buxom baddie shined with spicy one-liners and undeniable sex appeal that made her the buzziest castmember on the addictively ridiculous show.
In the funniest scene of the season, she effortlessly eviscerates potential love interest AQ during a group vacation in Mexico.
Sweet Life LA is so funny to me pic.twitter.com/KNcvZalTzf
— CURSED TO WIN ⚡️ (@ororoswind) August 21, 2022
For those late to the party, the hit HBO Max series gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams.
“I’m done with AQ and his fucking lingerie vampire shit” 😂😂😂😂😂 I AM SCREAMING #SweetLifeOnMax pic.twitter.com/8rjiiaM6uW
— obssessed. (@slaphimsis) August 20, 2022
Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.
“I didn’t want it to represent L.A. in a corny way. I wanted it to be real L.A. people that natives would be proud of, and they could be like, ‘Oh, I know someone like that,’ or ‘I know this person.’ And I’m really happy with the result,” said Rae in an interview with EW.
The enterprising and charismatic core cast includes Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns.
What’s your fave Myami moment from Season 2? What storyline are you most excited to see unfold in Season 3? Tell us down below and enjoy the Twitter hysteria over Myami on the flip.
Myami ate 💀 #SweetLifeOnMax pic.twitter.com/1RgAsAkHlP
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 22, 2022
Now A.Q wtf is this outfit?? That’s why Myami said “ u not here for me u here for the niggas that’s why yo titties out”🤣🤣 that got it‼️ #zesty #SweetLifeOnMax #SweetLifeLA pic.twitter.com/uojzZaRkgf
— mili_mish (@mili_mish) August 18, 2022
LMFAO Myami said AQ had on vampire lingerie #SweetLifeOnMax pic.twitter.com/vqaueCgjW5
— ALIEN SUPERSTAR 🪩 (@realitydanyelle) August 18, 2022
(Myami’s Twitter account)
I wanna be AQ for Halloween. #SweetLifeOnMax
— Myami Woods (@atourofmyami) August 20, 2022
“i can google search a roach and it pops up”
why is Myami so lethal with that mouth. #SweetLifeOnMax pic.twitter.com/orUr5nXpm8
— thique-ums 🕺🏽🪩 (@jpgotfaith) August 19, 2022
Myami is my entire vibe.
She's who I think I am
She's who I NEED to be.
WE LOVE MYAMI #SweetLifeOnMax
— Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) August 19, 2022
Continue Slideshow
Myami was the breakout star! Sis gave advice, told niggas about themselves, and titty fashion ALL at the same time. MVP this season lol #SweetLifeOnMax #SweetLifeLA pic.twitter.com/2Hfgj8QxyB
— Lex✨ (@heyylexilex) August 19, 2022
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.