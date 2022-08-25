We Stan: Myami Emerges As MVP Of ’Sweet Life: Los Angeles,’ Elevates Chaotic Series With Effortless Reads

Myami for MVP

Everyone’s buzzing over the second season of Issa Rae‘s ‘Sweet life: Los Angeles’ reality series that gave us deliciously messy shenanigans, chaotic cryfaces in 4K, and fan favorite Myami Woods who emerged as a breakout star after guest starring on the show last season.

The buxom baddie shined with spicy one-liners and undeniable sex appeal that made her the buzziest castmember on the addictively ridiculous show.

In the funniest scene of the season, she effortlessly eviscerates potential love interest AQ during a group vacation in Mexico.

Sweet Life LA is so funny to me pic.twitter.com/KNcvZalTzf — CURSED TO WIN ⚡️ (@ororoswind) August 21, 2022

For those late to the party, the hit HBO Max series gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams.

“I’m done with AQ and his fucking lingerie vampire shit” 😂😂😂😂😂 I AM SCREAMING #SweetLifeOnMax pic.twitter.com/8rjiiaM6uW — obssessed. (@slaphimsis) August 20, 2022

Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.

“I didn’t want it to represent L.A. in a corny way. I wanted it to be real L.A. people that natives would be proud of, and they could be like, ‘Oh, I know someone like that,’ or ‘I know this person.’ And I’m really happy with the result,” said Rae in an interview with EW.

The enterprising and charismatic core cast includes Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns.

What’s your fave Myami moment from Season 2? What storyline are you most excited to see unfold in Season 3? Tell us down below and enjoy the Twitter hysteria over Myami on the flip.