Megan Thee Stallion claps back at 1501’s Carl Crawford and J Prince’s latest slander and says she just wants her money.

The saga of Megan Thee Stallion and her former label 1501 continues with J. Prince and Carl Crawford lashing out against the rapper and Roc Nation on social media once again. The outburst may seem random but it’s far from it, Monday it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion was seeking $1M in damages along with her relationship with 1501 to be legally terminated. Of course, it wasn’t long before Carl Crawford and J. Prince took to social media to address the situation.

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts 1501’s Carl Crawford & J Prince’s Latest Claims.

In the latest Instagram post from J Prince, he once again broke down the Carl and Megan situation and then questioned the practices of Roc Nation. Prince alleged that Megan’s album was always scheduled to release in August and alleged tampering from 1501 had nothing to do with its abrupt release.

For years we have stood by quietly as MTS and her mgmt at Roc Nation has lied about Carl Crawford and his 1501 label. The truth is that Carl discovered, developed, and fully financed MTS early in her career which led to a life-changing distribution agreement for her with 300 Entertainment. From 1501’s earliest agreement with Megan, long before MTS was a household name; 1501 generously agreed to give Megan 40% of its PROFITS which is substantially more than the customary record royalty that a new artist receives from a record label. Any attempt by MTS or RN to portray a contract that provides a new unknown artist with 40% of the label’s PROFITS as unconscionable or unfair is blatantly false and contrary to the customs or norms in the music industry. In fact, we have seen several RN contracts and RN pays its new artists a customary royalty that is significantly less than the 40% of PROFITS that 1501 agreed to pay Megan. Accordingly, any statements alleging 1501’s contract with MTS is unconscionable are blatantly false and contrary to the facts or custom in the music industry and are made with the specific intent to mislead and interfere with 1501’s contractual rights In addition, MTS has consistently and intentionally breached her 1501 contract with impunity for years in ways that are too numerous to list here – from entering into agreements inconsistent with her contract, falsely claiming to publish shares that belong to 1501 – failing to notify, account, or pay ancillary revenue; releasing albums of outtakes and previously released material and falsely claiming that she is out of her contract- and now falsely alleging that 1501 leaked her album when the album was always intended by Megan to be released on 8/19 and where the leak actually hurt 1501 as much, if not more than Megan, rendering her claim to be specious and nonsensical.

Megan Thee Stallion wasted no time responding and urged Crawford and J. Prince to beat her in court. In addition, Meg touched on several topics and rumors spread by Crawford including the notion that she “wasn’t really from Houston” and “didn’t do any work” before joining 1501.

To discredit Meg and her mother’s work would be insanity as the internet is forever and her come-up is in 4K HDR for anyone to see. Sooner or later both sides will have their day and court and hopefully the drawn-out social media back and forths will be over.