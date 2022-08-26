Bossip Video

Just because you aren’t “white” doesn’t mean you’re not a soup cookie. This is the type of story that makes you clench your jaw real tight and wish the absolute worst on the offender. We feel confident that you will join us in that endeavor once you watch the following video where the salty Ritz cracker in question says:

“I hate you f***ing Indians…everywhere I f***ing go, you Indians are f***ing everywhere.”

She went on threaten the women if they didn’t stop recording her racist diatribe:

“I’m going to f***ing shoot your a**.”

This video is currently float all up and down the Twitter timeline and both the victims and the perp have been positively identified. According to the Plano Police Department’s Twitter page, the racist woman is named Esmeralda Upton and she has been arrested.

It should be noted that Plano PD is investigating this incident as a hate crime. One of the women attacked identified herself as Rani Banerjee and she spoke openly about her terrifying experience to WFAA.

“Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us. We were shocked by the racial slurs that she used and combative attitude,” said Banerjee.

“What was so very scary is she came very close and not only verbally assaulted us but started physically assaulting us. She started hitting me,” said Banerjee.

Again, we are actively wishing for the very worst things in life to befall Esmeralda Upton. We hope that her remaining days on this earth are as painful and uncomfortable as they possibly can be.