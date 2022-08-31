Bossip Video

Talk about history in the making! We’re loving these photos that just came out of a recording session with none other than Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Dr. Dre from last night.

In the 90’s Dr. Dre and Diddy were two producers at the top of their game whose biggest artists were part of the most legendary rap feud of all time. Over 25 years later the two are still thriving as moguls in the music, tech and spirits industries but at this point in time there’s nothing but love between them.

On Tuesday, August 30th the two hip-hop giants came together to collaborate for Dr. Dre’s highly anticipated upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, who was also in attendance. Producing with Dr. Dre has been a long-time dream for Mr. Combs and the night was made even more special as he coached him through vocals.

Diddy took to Instagram to share about the momentous occasion:

Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of Producer that I wanted to be. Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero. LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨

What could be better than two legends connecting?

We’re super excited to hear Snoop’s new album now. What do you think it will sound like?

