Beyoncè and Tiffany & Co. continue their partnership with a new jewelry campaign showcasing Bey in all her glory.

Last year The Carters begin a luxury partnership with high-end jewelry company Tiffany & Co.

The Carters stunned in each campaign and even featured a rare Basquiat Painting and the famed canary-yellow Tiffany diamond in one of the ads.

In another, they celebrated 20 years together as a power couple.

Not only are they showcasing high-end goods they also teamed up with Tiffany to give out $2 million in HBCU scholarships. Right off the release of her seventh studio album Renaissance Beyoncé is starring in a fresh campaign for Tiffany & Co. entitled Lose Yourself in Love.

The campaign features Bey draped in pieces from Tiffany & Co. including HardWear, Tiffany Knot, Tiffany T, and the new Tiffany Lock. Prices for the jewelry range from $5K-$500K.

Tiffany & Co. And Beyoncé Will Release A New Film Inspired By “Summer Renaissance” As Part Of The Campaign

As we previously reported Tiffany and Beyoncé are set to release a film by Mark Romanek in support of the campaign. The film will be based on her rent album cut “Summer Renaissance and will debut this October on Tiffany.com.

Tiffany revealed the movie “embodies the carefree, joyous spirit of the album as a whole.”