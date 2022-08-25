Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting 10th Child, Shatters Twitter
Here’s What Happened When Fertile Turbanator Nick Cannon Revealed He’s Expecting His TENTH Child
ANOTHER ONE?
So you’re telling me that Nick Cannon is currently expecting two children at the same time with two different women after announcing that he was going to be celibate for a while pic.twitter.com/Qnw2iqz60K
— gingercide enthusiast ❄️ (@be95_xx) August 24, 2022
Nick Cannon Announces He’s Expecting Tenth Child
The least shocking news of the week is fertile turbanator Nick Cannon announcing he’s expecting his TENTH child after recently claiming he was entering a celibacy journey–no, seriously.
The child would be his third with baby mama Brittany Bell who posed alongside Cannon in a maternity shoot video that hinted that the not-sure-if-together couple is expecting a baby boy.
“Time Stopped and This Happened…,” wrote Cannon on Instagram. #Sunshine #SonRISE.”
The video also included the two tenderly kissing alongside their two other children: Golden “Sagon” Cannon and 19-month-old Powerful Queen Cannon.
Nick Cannon announces he’s expecting another baby with Brittany Bell, his tenth overall.
🔗: https://t.co/LAagMX1qjY pic.twitter.com/odi6zrnEjn
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 24, 2022
News of the not-shocking-at-all pregnancy broke Wednesday after photos surfaced of Cannon and Bell visiting Guam with their kids.
Nick Cannon Could Be Expecting More Children This Year
If you’re keeping score at home, Nick Cannon has two babies on the way and one that unfortunately passed.
As previously reported, Cannon recently welcomed baby number 8 with model Bre Tiesi in July.
Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey (who refuses to publicly acknowledge his fertile shenanigans).
He also has nearly one-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.
De La Rosa is currently pregnant with Cannon’s 9th child.
His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away last December after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
Back in June, Cannon responded to rumors that he has “three more babies” on the way.
“When you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at? The stork is on the way, yes,” said Cannon on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. “If you thought the numbers i put up in 2021 was big, wait until 2022…if you thought the number was big last year…”
How many kids do you think Nick will ultimately end up with? Do you think he needs a serious intervention? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the Nick Cannon expecting his TENTH child on the flip.
I’d pay good money to have Iyanla out of retirement and do a 3-part special on Nick Cannon and his baby mamas.
— k a r y. (@itsKARY_) August 24, 2022
You texting Nick Cannon https://t.co/komNTtVL3i
— Pinero_Nana 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 (@Pinero_Nana) August 25, 2022
rt this to scare nick cannon pic.twitter.com/mtxjGJcU3D
— rokk🥵 (@bishreksualfxg) August 24, 2022
Mariah reading these Nick Cannon tweets like: pic.twitter.com/HUZ5py9yxF
— SA LAMBS HQ🐑🇿🇦 (@neo_malebye) August 24, 2022
Nick cannon has been married and divorced to Mariah Carey and had 6 more kids since she by sheree has been announced #RHOA pic.twitter.com/AxONJX4dVo
— HK (@LoveOfBravoHW) August 23, 2022
I’m starting a GoFundMe for Nick Cannon’s vasectomy. Pls, anything you can give helps. $1, $5, some rusty pliers pic.twitter.com/GZem9PEnM8
— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 24, 2022
How Nick Cannon showing up to all of his girls’ baby showers. pic.twitter.com/huUyhgb7RR
— Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) August 24, 2022
If Nick Cannon don’t do nothing else, he gon show up to that pregnancy photoshoot and he gon look at her like she’s the only girl in the world. LOLOL
— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) August 24, 2022
