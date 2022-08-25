Here’s What Happened When Fertile Turbanator Nick Cannon Revealed He’s Expecting His TENTH Child

ANOTHER ONE?

Nick Cannon Announces He’s Expecting Tenth Child

The least shocking news of the week is fertile turbanator Nick Cannon announcing he’s expecting his TENTH child after recently claiming he was entering a celibacy journey–no, seriously.

The child would be his third with baby mama Brittany Bell who posed alongside Cannon in a maternity shoot video that hinted that the not-sure-if-together couple is expecting a baby boy.

“Time Stopped and This Happened…,” wrote Cannon on Instagram. #Sunshine #SonRISE.”

The video also included the two tenderly kissing alongside their two other children: Golden “Sagon” Cannon and 19-month-old Powerful Queen Cannon.

News of the not-shocking-at-all pregnancy broke Wednesday after photos surfaced of Cannon and Bell visiting Guam with their kids.

Nick Cannon Could Be Expecting More Children This Year

If you’re keeping score at home, Nick Cannon has two babies on the way and one that unfortunately passed.

As previously reported, Cannon recently welcomed baby number 8 with model Bre Tiesi in July.

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey (who refuses to publicly acknowledge his fertile shenanigans).

He also has nearly one-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

De La Rosa is currently pregnant with Cannon’s 9th child.

His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, passed away last December after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Back in June, Cannon responded to rumors that he has “three more babies” on the way.

“When you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at? The stork is on the way, yes,” said Cannon on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. “If you thought the numbers i put up in 2021 was big, wait until 2022…if you thought the number was big last year…”

How many kids do you think Nick will ultimately end up with? Do you think he needs a serious intervention? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the Nick Cannon expecting his TENTH child on the flip.