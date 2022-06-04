Abby De La Rosa Reveals Pregnancy A Year After Twins With Nick Cannon

Club Tummy has a new addition to VIP!

There might even be two VIPs on the list, according to People. Almost a year after welcoming twins with ferociously fertile father of eight Nick Cannon, DJ Abby De La Rosa revealed that she’s expecting again on her Instagram on Friday.

“I’M PREGNANT! Another set of twins?!” Abby teased after announcing the good news. For now, she’s keeping more information about the pregnancy under wraps unless you’re one of her subscribers. “I’ll be posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions y’all are dying to know!”

Of course, the question on everybody’s minds is: “If Nick Cannon has nine babies, does he get a 10th one free?” The father of Abby’s new bundle of joy is another detail she’s keeping private, or at least, behind a paywall. Do we really need a paid subscription to figure out this mystery? Internet detectives only have one suspect so far, the Turbanator.

“We discuss that there is nothing more healthy than a Virile Man! Go forth and multiply,” Nick wrote under a hilarious picture hanging approximately fiftyleven onesies from his feature in Men’s Health Magazine.

Abby became baby mama number 3 in Nick’s wild web of co-parenting, giving birth to their twin boys Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon last June. We already know that twins run in his family, starting with 11-year-olds Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has a track record of spinning the block like he did with Brittany Bell, who gave birth to Golden “Sagon” Cannon in 2017 and Powerful Queen Cannon. His social media feed shows that he’s been spending plenty of time with Abby and the twins recently.

“OUR SON ZION WALKED TODAY!!!!” Abby posted on a video of Nick lovingly guiding their baby’s first steps last week. “ZILLION IS NEXT!! WE ARE SO AMAZED BY ALL THEIR PROGRESS! Watching them grow is so amazing!!! We are blessed!!”

“Can’t believe the boys are almost a year!! Young Zion Mixolydian aka Z-Mix already getting his Mozart on! Young Geniuses!” Nick bragged yesterday about little Zion, who looks ready to follow in his musical footsteps after mastering the physical footsteps.

Although “Mr. Ncredible” admitted he “wasn’t setting out to be Father Abraham” and that he’s entertaining offers to become a long-overdue vasectomy influencer, Nick and Abby both clearly love parenting. Whether the Wild ‘N’ Out creator is on baby number nine (and maybe 10) or just keeping the same cool co-parenting energy, the Range Rover he gave the Abby is perfect for three or four car seats.

Until we get more info about the new arrival or confirmation of a vasectomy date, Nick’s not beating the seed-spilling speculation anytime soon. Zion and Zillion already have another sibling on the way this year. In January, Nick shared that he’s expecting biracial baby number 8 with model Bre Tiesi. There is no visible baby bump in the 31-year-old DJ’s announcement posts so it’s still anyone’s guess when we’ll meet the adorable addition to Club Tummy

Congratulations, Abby!