Nova And Dominic Are Going Strong In ‘Queen Sugar’s’ Season 7 Opener

“Queen Sugar” is back and we’re so excited!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the Season 7 premiere debut tonight, which features Nova (Rutina Wesley) and her love Dominic (McKinley Freeman) on a romantic stroll as they discuss how to best enjoy the rest of their day together and Nova talks about her nervous energy around publishing her latest novel.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s a little synopsis about what to expect from episode 1 of season 7, which has been titled, “And When Great Souls Die”:

The family attends a christening for Ralph Angel and Darla’s baby, Tru. Plus, Billie ignores Vince’s calls, Prosper asks Sandy on a date, and Micah sees Keke. Finally, when Sam Landry delivers shocking news that could threaten the Bordelon land once again.

We absolutely love it that Ralph Angel and Darla’s family is growing but we also absolutely HATE to see Sam Landry coming… And the only thing that’s just as bad or maybe worse is when we see Parker Campbell. We were so happy when the Bordelons came up with their plan to save the farm. It’s definitely looking like that’s all in jeopardy now, but we guess we’ll have to tune in to see!

The season 7 premiere of “Queen Sugar” airs TONIGHT Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?