Bossip Video

Amid Kanye West’s ongoing feud with Adidas over stolen designs, Swizz Beats steps in.

Over the last few days, Kanye West has kept Instagram more exciting than its been in quite some time even though some of his posts lack context.

Kanye’s main targets have been his business partners at Adidas and Gap. Recently during Yeezy Day, Ye spoke up and admitted that the “holiday” was created by Adidas who also allegedly made colorways of his sneakers without his approval. One of Kanye’s main targets has been Daniel Cherry III, the General Manager of Adidas who Ye alleges could be behind stealing designs and unauthorized colorways.

Swizz Beatz Defends Kanye In His Ongoing Power Struggle With Adidas

While Kanye West was on Instagram voicing his frustrations he received support from Swizz Beatz who understands if it can happen to Ye it can happen to any creative working with these brands.

On Monday, Swizz took to Instagram to call on Adidas to do the right then by Kanye in the name of protecting creatives.

I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG! If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also! This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative ! YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that’s not crazy to me !! We not buying these !!!!!!!!!!!! @adidas you’re supposed to be original do the correct thing please !!!

Adidas has released their new slides that clearly take inspiration from the Yeezy slides and this past weekend released the Adidas ADIfoam which clearly comes from the wave runner.

Hopefully, Adidas and Ye can reconcile but it isn’t looking good.