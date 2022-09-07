Bossip Video

After days of blasting Adidas online, Kanye West is receiving support from his peers and Diddy is taking a bold step in his favor.

In the past few days, Kanye West’s frustrations with Adidas have come to a head on social media. After Kanye “exposed” Adidas for creating Yeezy day and allegedly making unauthorized colorways, he went in deeper on social media over the weekend.

He went in so hard on the Adidas executives that Instagram had to step in and take most of the posts down but Kanye’s still calling on Adidas to stop stealing his ideas in the name of creativity.

Diddy Threatens To Never Wear Adidas Again Over Kanye West’s Feud With The Brand

Swizz Beatz stepped up and called on Adidas to do right by Kanye West and now the wave of others speaking up on behalf of Ye is beginning. Diddy who is without a doubt an OG in Hip-Hop culture posted a text message between him and Ye asking what he can do to support.

Diddy took it a step further and said that he will not be wearing Adidas til they do right by Kanye.

“Since the era of Run-DMC @Adidas has always used hip hop to build its brand and make billions off of our culture,” wrote Diddy on Instagram. “But we are much more than just consumers now, we’re the owners. @KanyeWest and YEEZY are the reason Adidas is relevant to the culture. We know our value!” “I’m done wearing Adidas products until they make this right,” he added. “We have to support each other! Everybody repost this please!”

Are YOU boycotting Adidas?