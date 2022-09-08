Bossip Video

Quavo and Takeoff push forward as a duo announcing their album “Only Built For Infinity Links” releases next month.

For the past few weeks, we have watched the unraveling of the Atlanta-based group the Migos. America’s favorite trio were rumored to have gone their separate ways. Even without official confirmation, it seems things have come to an end. Offset has gone on social media unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff then later revealed he hasn’t spoken to Quality Control boss Pee Thomas in two years. Offset also announced he bought himself out of his contract with the company and is embarking on his own solo mission.

Quavo & Takeoff Announce Joint Album ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’ Drops October 7th

One of the big indicators the Migos might be over was the formation of a duo with just Quavo and Takeoff called ‘Unc & Phew’. The new duo released their single “Hotel Lobby” and promised an album was on the same while Offset released “54321” promising his album would soon follow. Quavo has finally announced the duo album with Takeoff is done and is releasing on October 7th. The album titled Only Built For Infinity Links looks to pay homage to hip-hop but will it live up to the pressure? Soon we shall see.