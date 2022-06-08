Bossip Video

Amid much speculation that the members of Migos have gone their separate ways, the group has been replaced on the Governors Ball lineup.

Last month, we all heard the rumors that our favorite trio the Migos had broken up. Then, more signs started to follow right after, making those rumors seem valid.

Quavo posted on Instagram he had a new single with Takeoff coming out called “Hotel Lobby.” Then, it was presented as a new group called “Unc & Phew,” referencing their relationship as uncle and nephew. The single and short film for “Hotel Lobby” was released without Offset anywhere in sight.

In the midst of this, fans were quick to point out that Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff. Nothing sounds the alarm more than a social media unfollow as it’s usually a sign to let the public know there are problems in the mix.

While rumors were still floating around that Quavo and Takeoff’s “Unc & Phew,” was confirmation of leaving the Migos and their legacy behind, Quavo ducked all questions about the breakup. When he was spotted at LAX his usually charismatically outspoken self was silent and even looked perplexed about how to respond.

DJ Akademiks recently revealed that he spoke to Offset, who said everything was “all good”–but how true that statement is, has yet to be seen. Lil Yachty, a Migos cohort, was also on Ak’s podcast, where he remained relatively tight-lipped about the subject. Yachty even revealed by the time the public usually hears about things they are already headed resolved or behind the artist.

Migos replaced by Lil Wayne for Governors Ball 2022

While we hoped it was all rumors and it still could be, yesterday, Governors Ball announced Migos would not be playing the festival. The reasoning for this turn of events was “circumstances out of their control.”

Lil Wayne will replace the Migos on the lineup and with that, the breakup rumors are at an all-time high.

What do YOU think? Is it a wrap for the group?