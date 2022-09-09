‘Super Sized Salon’ Finale Exclusive: Jamie Confronts Demarco About His ‘Wh**es’ At Her ‘Freedom Wedding!’

It’s the end of the season for “Super Sized Salon” and the end of the road for Demarco!

Happy Friday! It’s a big day for “Super Sized Salon” fans — the finale we’ve all been waiting for airs tonight. And guess what? We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip below, Jamie follows through with her plan for a “Freedom Wedding,” wearing the white gown she purchased when she thought she’d be marrying Demarco. Most of the Babydoll Couture Salon staff are dressed in black for the special occasion. When Demarco arrives, Jamie is ready to address his betrayal and he’s caught completely off-guard as she tells him, “I know about all of your who**s.”

You gotta watch it to see how it goes down. Check out the clip below:

Play

SMH. Can you believe anybody feels bad for Demarco after all that? Would you feel bad for a cheater when he’s confronted after getting caught? We’re not sure he deserves sympathy in this case.

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

The Babydolls have Jamie’s back when she makes a bold move, but shocking news shakes up the team.

We definitely are on pins and needles wondering what the shocking news could be. What do you think it is? Shaking up the team sounds like maybe somebody might be leaving? We guess we’ll have to tune in and find out.

The season finale episode of “Super Sized Salon” Premieres Friday, September 9 at 10:30PM ET/9:30PM CT on WeTV.