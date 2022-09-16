Yara Shahidi Enlists Famous Friends For New Facebook Watch Show ‘Yara Shahidi’s Day Off’

She’s the ISH!

Facebook Watch Greenlights Yara Shahidi Show

Listen, it’s no secret we STAN for Yara Shahidi around these parts, therefore we were over the moon to learn that she’s set to launch her very own Facebook Watch show premiering later this month!

“Yara Shahidi’s Day Off” stars the actress, scholar, and self-proclaimed music nerd herself in a new series executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Yara and Keri Shahidi’s 7th Sun Productions. In conclusion, she’ll be the boss of her own sauce.

“Much of our world and work as a family has been inspired by the intimate conversation we’ve had with the incredible people we’re surrounded by,” Yara Shahidi said in a release about her new endeavor. “For years, we at 7th Sun have wanted to open the door wide open and share with my peers how moving it is to hear some of my favorite folks talk about THEIR favorite things. We are excited to join forces with Jesse Collins Entertainment, Tiffany Mills, and Meta to share these meaningful moments with my peers!”

Yara Shahidi Enlists Swae Lee, Nas And More For Facebook Watch Show

“Yara Shahidi’s Day Off” is a fun adventure-filled day that gives a glimpse into the little-known lives of her celebrity peers. In each episode, from culture to cuisine, hobbies, and talents, Yara actively takes part in a wide variety of experiences curated by her peers that reflect their authentic interests outside of their fame. The premiere episode will feature the world’s #1 trending TikTok creator Khaby Lame in his first American sit-down interview, in addition to other episodes featuring Liza Koshy, Chloe Kim, Swae Lee, Elsa Majimbo, Amanda Seales, Alton Mason and Nas, with fun experiences reflecting Yara’s celebrity peers’ authentic interests including riding horses, gymnastics, golfing, soccer, game night, and more!

Check out the trailer below:

Yara and her guests will also sit down for organic conversations that will reveal the unexpected beyond their celebrity personas not often shared publicly. Yara wants to know “What is the one question that no one ever asks, that you wish they would?” and they’ll answer in some of the most hilarious, heartwarming, and down-to-earth moments rarely seen before.

This definitely seems like a natural development for Yara, it will obviously be a hit. We’re glad she’s bossing up and forging her own destiny.

“Yara Shahidi’s Day Off” Premieres on Thursday, September 29th on Facebook Watch

