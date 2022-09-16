Bossip Video

Shereé Whitfield knows consumers are displeased with her fast-fashion adjacent September—Spring, Summer styles, and she’s issuing a response.

The Real Housewife of Atlanta was a recent guest on Yahoo’s “In The Know” and she detailed her long-awaited She By Shereé line that’s been making headlines. As previously reported, people were peeved to see that after 14 years, some of Shereé’s athleisure wear looked almost exactly the same as clothes sold on other websites for a MUCH lower price.

One of her sets which retails for $130, was priced at only $33.99 on Amazon and another was just $7 USD on Shein. Additionally, people took issue with the line’s price point as several of her T-shirts were listed for $142.

According to Shereé however, her prices are fair considering that for $142 she personally signs the t-shirts. The housewife also added that the shirts have two different prices and the unsigned shirts are cheaper. The unsigned She By Shereé shirts are priced at $82.

“The prices are too high. OK, I know they talked about a t-shirt,” said Shereé. “So a– t-shirts, we’re offering two prices. And it’s a scroll down, it’s a drop-down. I guess a lot of people– somebody texted me last night, hey, we’re clicking on this t-shirt and it says one price. And then it’s giving us another price. It’s a dropdown where I am physically hand-signing every t-shirt. When they say they want Sheree’s signature, they’re getting my signature. They’re not getting a print.”

She continued,

“They’re not getting something the screen printed, that’s already on the t-shirt. They’re giving me, actually, taking my time, my energy, to sign the t-shirt, or t-shirt or sweatshirt, or whatever it is. And that’s not free. That’s an add-on, honey. If you want the t-shirt without that– without that, then you can get it. And that’s one price. But for me to actually sit and I put my love and, you know, sign my name, that’s time. Time is money.”

She also addressed the allegations that several of her pieces are available for less on Shein.

Shereé Whitfield Addresses Shein By Shereé Accusations

The housewife shared that she doesn’t personally design all of her clothes and the private label she uses apparently sold the same items to the fast fashion brand.

“You know what, I guess we’re all– I’ve gotten a good production management,” said Shereé on “In The Know.” “And they’re– you know, they came up with the idea to maybe incorporate some other pieces that– you know, a few other pieces with my custom pieces that we’ll offer different price points for different people. I’m not designing everything. I don’t design hats. I don’t design, you know, things like that.”

She added,

So all I can say is that, apparently, SHEEN or SHAYEN or whatever, they shop at the same–production– no, not production–it’s like a private label.. But shame on that private label for selling– anything that you sell to– Ho– what’s the big one, Fashion Nova or SHEIN, you shouldn’t sell to anybody else.”

Shereé also wondered why she’s been held to a different standard than other designers, including one on The Real Housewives of Dubai. The housewife was presumably referring to Lesa Milan who was accused of stealing designs for her Mina Roe fashion brand.

“This isn’t the first time that this has been done. I don’t understand why people hold me to a different degree than everybody else,” said Shereé. “Any of these online boutiques, any of these– a lot of these stores you go to, a lot of designers, it’s called private label. They’re not necessarily designing every garment in their line. And some are not designing any of them, you know? It’s so– it’s so– it’s so common. It’s– actually, a similar thing played out on “Real Housewives of Dubai” in the reunion. It was a– somebody licensed a dress design and it had been seen somewhere else, or whatever. So it’s a very common practice that– you’re not the only one– like, you’re not the only brand doing that.”

Hmmm, what do YOU think about Shereé’s She By Shereé clothing calamity explanation?

As you can imagine, some folks still are still displeased.

