Shein By Shereé? Here’s What Happened When Shereé Whitfield Released Fast-Fashion Familiar Joggers After 14 Years

“September, spring, summer” is officially here and a Real Housewife of Atlanta’s joggers are ready for purchase—but some are pointing out that the $130 clothing looks fast-fashion familiar.

On the season finale of #RHOA, Shereé Whitfield debuted her highly-anticipated She By Shereé fashion line that she teased on the Bravo show 14 years ago.

The designer enlisted models including Apollo Nida to rip the runway while her fellow housewives watched. Also on hand was Shereé’s ex Tyrone Gilliams who came with flowers–but left empty-handed after refusing to apologize for previously standing Shereé up in Philadelphia.

Despite the drama that also included worries about 19 missing pieces from the collection and a reported $1 million price tag, the show went off without a hitch and Bravo watchers rejoiced while pulling out their credit cards to support.

Even Bravo boss Andy Cohen supported the collection and posted a pic in a hoodie.

Unfortunately for Shereé however, her fashion line’s already facing some hiccups.

She By Shereé Dubbed “Shein By Shereé” By Bravo Watchers

After the She By Shereé website went live, Shereé released a statement noting that the site crashed from high traffic.

“Dear Fans, Due to the overwhelming interest in She by Shereé the influx of love is crashing the website‼️” read a statement on the site that’s still down as of press time. “But please understand its being worked on so continue to check back in within the next 24 hours. “We are working to get this quickly resolved. We wish to serve you soon. Thank you for your interest. Thanks to the customers whom we were able to serve so far tonight.”

All the while Shereé was putting out that fire, another fire emerged, this time from people pointing out that her athleisure wear looked almost exactly the same as clothes sold on other websites for a MUCH lower price.

One of her sets which retails for $130, is priced at only $33.99 on Amazon. Another is reportedly just $7 USD on Shein.

So far Shereé has yet to address the drama surrounding her brand, but the Internet’s having a field day.

Others however are giving the housewife some grace.

What do YOU think about the She By Shereé controversy???

Will YOU be supporting the long-awaited brand?