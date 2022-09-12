Bossip Video

Part one of the #RHOA season 14 reunion aired Sunday and a certain housewife, in particular, was in the hot seat.

Shereé Whitfield who sat closest to Andy Cohen indicating that she had a particularly interesting season, was riddled with questions about her dating life and money habits.

At one point Cohen questioned the She By She Shereé creator about allegations that she doesn’t pay her bills on time–if ever.

“Is that why your projects are delayed?” asked Andy while reading a fan-submitted question referencing She By She Shereé’s 14-year delay.

“Greatness takes time, I work at my own pace,” said Shereé during the #RHOA Reunion. “I don’t have to rush, I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. My main focus are my kids, my family. They weren’t fully grown for 14 years,” she added when the host noted that her children are all fully-grown adults.

That’s not all however, Shereé was then asked flat out if she pays her bills on time. “I pay the people who need to be paid,” said Shereé.

“Do people who send you a bill, get payment for the bill?” asked Andy Cohen. “It depends on what it is,” admitted the housewife much to the other housewives’ chagrin. “If you’re not satisfied, it doesn’t absolve you of paying them,” said Kenya Moore.

Drew then hopped in and reminded Sheree that she’s yet to be paid for a party they planned together.

Lord.

That’s not all that was discussed however, the housewife spoke openly about her new boo—while shading her ex.

Shereé Whitfield Talks Martell Holt At The #RHOA Reunion

At one point during the reunion, Shereé’s ex Tyrone Gilliams was brought up and the housewife [once again] admitted to being dissatisfied in the bedroom by her white collar crimes crush.

“Andy, I couldn’t take it no more,” who said Shereé who previously admitted to practicing abstience with the man who was incarcerated for 8 years. She also said that she believed that he was using her.

They then moved on to her new man; Martell Holt.

“Enough about old news, let’s talk about the new news, what can you tell me about your new boo?” asked Andy Cohen to Shereé during the #RHOA reunion. “He’s a nice guy,” responded Shereé noting that they’ve been dating for a few months but they’re not exclusive. “I’m just having fun, we’re taking it day by day.”

She was then challenged with a fan question from someone aware of Martell’s history of infidelity. The “Love & Marriage Huntsville” star has openly admitted to cheating on his ex-wife Melody Shari with his multiyear mistress whom he welcomed a child with.

“Why would you get with him after knowing what he did to his ex-wife?” asked Andy on behalf of a #LAMH watcher. “Do you ignore red flags?” added Andy.

“I think we all ignore red flags,” said Shereé while Kenya confirmed the infidelity reports. “Watching the show I thought he was someone I would never ever want to talk to or definitely not date. Meeting him, of course, he’s an attractive guy but I’ve never been about looks…” “Yeah, we’ve met Bob,” interjected Kenya Moore to raucous laughter. “But getting to know him, he’s like a totally different person,” concluded Shereé.

Did YOU tune in to part one of the #RHOA reunion?