Bossip Video

Tee Grizzley’s San Fernando Valley home was targeted in a robbery, and thieves made off with over $1M in jewelry and tons of cash.

Last week PnB Rock was killed in Los Angeles while eating at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles setting off opinions and realizations that crime in Los Angeles is very real. PnB Rock was in town to attend the wedding of fellow rapper and real-life friend Tee Grizzley who shared photos with PnB just hours before his murder.

Tee Grizzley’s Porter Ranch home was robbed for $1M in jewelry and cash.

Not even a week before losing his close friend Tee Grizzley was involved in a robbery himself before his wedding according to TMZ. Law enforcement says the thieves smashed a window at his house and stole $1M in jewelry from the rapper. The robbers also made off with an undisclosed amount of cash but the amount seems to be pretty heft. Luckily no one was home at the time of the robbery. A lot to deal with in the midst of planning and executing a wedding. Hopefully, Tee is able to enjoy his new life event in some capacity even with all the chaos around him. Ironically enough he released his latest single “Robbery Pt. 4” just days ago.