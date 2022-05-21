Bossip Video

The City Girls are known to be pretty open and free spirited, but this past weekend, rapper JT was a little too free when presenting an award on stage at The 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The Miami rapper walked on stage with her City Girls sister Yung Miami to present the award for Top R&B Artist and wasn’t aware that her wardrobe had a malfunction while on stage.

The City Girls sat down with Speedy Morman from Complex’s 360 series and JT shared what went down the night she accidentally showed her underwear.

“We walked to our seat and the first person we had seen was like Megan Thee Stallion and she was like, ‘Girl, your h** is out.’ And I was like, ‘Huh?’ ’cause I had no clue.”

She went on to say that Megan tried to warn her while she was up on stage but she never looked down. “I was not gon’ try to look nobody in they face. They was sitting under us.”

“I kinda brushed it off, I was like, ‘For real?’ and then I went to my seat. … And then I checked my phone and I seen it and I told Caresha [Miami], ‘This is so embarrassing.”

JT quickly became a trending topic on Twitter and news headlines spread like wildfire.

One user commented saying,“No one told JT anything?” while another user wrote “They were off the screen for like 15 seconds and her dress still wasn’t fixed #BBMAs.”

JT’s first response was…

However, once JT realized the only thing actually showing was her underwear she was able to joke about it and brush it off.

It’s life and uncertain things happen everyday. Do you thin JT handled the situation well? Let us know below!