Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on September 15th and DeLeon Tequila is helping you celebrate with these hand-selected cocktails.

Hispanic Heritage Month is upon us and Sean “Diddy” Combs and his brand DeLeón Tequila are inviting you to celebrate with them. For the occasion, DeLeón has curated three special cocktails sure to activate your taste buds; the DeLeón Pasíon Martini, DeLeón Cafécito Con Leche, and DeLeón Reposado Blood Orange Paloma.

The month-long observance and celebration of the history, culture, and contributions of Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central, and South American countries, is something close and dear to Sean Combs.

All three cocktails are crafted with award-winning DeLeón Tequilas. The DeLeón Pasíon Martini is made from DeLeón Tequila Blanco and its vanilla syrup and hibiscus pairing is the perfect transition into autumn. A true Latin American classic, the cafe con Leche is given a makeover with the DeLeón Cafécito Con Leche, which adds chilled hot chocolate, tequila, and espresso beans for garnish – truly a drink that can be enjoyed day or night. Finally, the blood orange color and freshly squeezed juices used in the making of the DeLeón Reposado Blood Orange Paloma will signal autumn and provide the warmth needed for colder days to come. The latter two are made from DeLeón Tequila Reposado which gives them complex flavors.

DELEÓN PASÍON MARTINI

Ingredients:

1½ oz DeLeón Blanco Tequila

3 oz Flor de Jamaica (Hibiscus) Water

¾ oz Madagascar Vanilla Syrup

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

3 Dashes Hella Bitters

Glassware: Coup

Garnish: Orchid Garnish

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coup glass. Garnish with an orchid.

DELEÓN REPOSADO BLOOD ORANGE PALOMA

A flavorful take on a traditional Paloma, the bold and full-flavored notes of blood orange accent the thirst-quenching taste of grapefruit in this refreshing DeLeón Reposado cocktail.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Reposado Tequila

¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup

1 oz – Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice

1 oz – Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

Splash: Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Pink Himalayan Salt Rim, Dried Blood Orange & Dried Lime Wheels

Method: Rim glass with Pink Himalayan Salt and fill with ice. Add DeLeón Reposado, agave nectar syrup, blood orange, grapefruit, and lime juices into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into glass. Top with a splash of Topo Chico. Garnish with a dried blood orange and lime wheel.

DELEÓN CAFÉCITO CON LECHE

Take this irresistible Latin American drink to the next level with traditional Mexican chocolate, espresso, and DeLeón Reposado. The complementing flavor palate makes for a perfect cocktail any time of the day or night.

Ingredients:

1½ oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 Café Bustelo Espresso Shot

2 oz Brewed and Chilled Ibarra Mexican Hot Chocolate

½ oz Half & Half (can be vegan)

Glassware: Nick & Nora

Garnish: Ibarra Chocolate Powder and Crushed Espresso Beans

Rim: Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Method: Rim Nick & Nora glass with Mexican chocolate and crushed espresso bean powder. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a Nick & Nora glass.

Garnish with chocolate-covered espresso beans.