Khloe Kardashian Kries In ‘Kardashians’ Teaser Over Tristan Side-Seed-Spoiling Her Surrogacy Scenario

‘The Kardashians’ return to Hulu for Season 2 tomorrow Thursday September 22 and it looks like Khloe Kardashian will be facing her issues with Tristan Thompson head on.

In a new teaser promo for the series released Tuesday, Khloe gets emotional while talking about expecting a second child with Tristan.

“There is something that I’m ready to talk about,” Khloe begins. “Tristan and I are having another baby.”

Her voice is undeniably shaky as she continues, seeming to reference that her experience has been dampened thanks to the public scandal sparked by a paternity suit filed by Maralee Nichols, who became pregnant with Thompson’s second son, Theo, while in a relationship with Khloe.

“It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience.”

The clip also features Kardashian momager Kris Jenner tearing up over watching her daughter in pain over the ordeal.

“It’s hard to watch her in pain,” Kris says.

Fortunately, Khloe is able to end on a high note. Despite the difficult time she’s going through, she recognizes that it’s also the “start of something positive and happy, and beautiful.”

And indeed it was. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son this August. We’re hoping we’ll get to see him be born on this season of the show. It would be nice after what happened on the first season finale (Khloe learned of Maralee Nichols that episode), if Khloe could close out this season on a high note!

Khloe Kardashian Is Open To Dating

The other good news is, according to ET reports, Khloe has been putting herself back out there, having recently been involved with an investment banker outside of the celebrity sphere. The bad news is — the pair have already already fizzled out. BUT apparently Khloe is keeping her options open, even though her baby daddy allegedly isn’t happy about it.

“Khloe is open to dating and her breakup with the investment banker wasn’t messy or anything super serious to begin with, so it didn’t affect her too much,” sources told ET. “Tristan is jealous about Khloe dating and wants Khloe to himself, but he also wants to play the field and knows he can’t have the best of both worlds.”

Things that make ya go hmmmmmm. While Tristan Thompson wouldn’t be the first “baby daddy” to act like that — it’s hard to say if this is just tabloid fodder or how he really feels. Then again, the man has been known to be a bit territorial on social media, so we suppose it could be the truth.

Meanwhile, we’re not sure where this teaser will land in the season because during a visit to “Good Morning America” this week Kim Kardashian promised Michael Strahan that the Season 2 premiere episode would offer up some unexpected vulnerability but said the streamer hasn’t released any trailers for their opener.

Kim Kardashian Says Season 2 Premiere Of “The Kardashians” Is Seriously Deep

“We haven’t done any promos on it. We’re not going to,” Kardashian shared. “It’s, like, a really, seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we really haven’t talked about.”

We guess we’ll just have to tune in to see. Kim also didn’t elaborate much as to whether we’ll see her relationship and breakup with Pete Davidson play out on the series OR how much of her split with Kanye will factor into the footage but she did dub her storyline a “season of independence” saying, “I just think that you see me making decisions for myself,” she continued. “Obviously, always thinking about my kids, but generally, just doing things for myself.”

We’re not going to lie that sounds pretty boring. But hey, we get it. Kim’s a big girl now. Kanye doesn’t have to dress her anymore. She doesn’t need Pete to make her laugh.

This season hasn’t even started yet but if you’re “koncerned” that you won’t get your fill of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, we can tell you now that there is more on the way. During New York Fashion Week, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed to E! News that production for season three of the Hulu docu-series is well underway.

“I’ve been filming season three here,” she said. “We’re shooting season three now.”

Hopefully this has been a helpful catch up to get you ready for the new season, airing on HULU Thursday, September 22!