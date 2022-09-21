Groovy Virgo 2 Chainz Celebrates Birthday With Flower Powered ’Luv Me Sum U’ Festival Featuring The Isley Brothers In Shroomy Wonderland

Toni did it again!

2 Chainz was back at it again with the flower powered shenanigans–this time, showing out with his ‘Luv Me Sum U’ festival headlined by the legendary Isley Brothers who provided silky-smooth grooves in a shroomy wonderland with starry-eyed stunners and shining stars.

Imagine having THE ISLEYS perform at your birthday party. LEGENDARY.

The stone-cold spectacular brought out foxy ladies and famous friends including Iman Shumpert, Dwight Howard, Lou Williams, Lil Duval, DJ Duffey, Jhonni Blaze, and more for oldies but goodies, perfectly puffed fros, color-splashed art, and a Black marketplace.

Peep all of the selects below:

Curated by extravagant eventress Hannah Kang and her MBP Events team, the buzzy event was a fitting follow-up to last year’s star-studded spectacle that brought out Kandi Burruss, Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson, Dwight Howard, Ed Lover, Trouble, and many more who enjoyed a cooler than cool experience.

How she put this event together right after somehow wrangling up lions, tigers, zebras, camels and mermaids for Young Thug‘s star-studded birthday bash, we still don’t know, but she proved, once again, that she’s the best in the biz.

Aside from the raising the themed party bar and putting out bangers, the rapper-turned-mogul is expanding his empire with new restaurants and a budding partnership with Krystal.