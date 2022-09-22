‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: Daonte’s Worst Fears Come To Fruition Right Before His Eyes

Have you been keeping up with “Life After Lockup?”

We’re just a day away from a new episode of our, yours, and everybody’s favorite guilty pleasure reality show, “Life After Lockup,” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip, Lindsey is awaiting Daonte’s arrival, but before he can meet her at her job, she tells Blaine she has concerns about hurting his feelings. That actually seems inevitable because Blaine then takes the opportunity to express his interest in Lindsey. When the two get closer than ever, Daonte arrives. Will he catch them in the act?

Watch the clip below:

Dang — it sure looks like Daonte saw that. What do you think? Was Lindsey wrong to allow Daonte to drive all that way without preparing him for how she’s really feeling? Poor Daonte just can’t find a good woman it seems like. But at least Lindsey seems to have a little more of a conscience than Nicolle did!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Kevin gets caught up in Kayla’s plan. Meanwhile, Amber and Puppy get into a heated confrontation.

Amber and Puppy getting into a heated confrontation happens so often that we feel like there are probably more episodes of them arguing than getting along. Will they ever just end the toxicity for good?

A brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, September 23 at 9pm EST/ 8pm CST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?