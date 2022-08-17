Bossip Video

Wedding favors? Pick your flavors!

Immediately after NBA Superstar Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee dropped their gorgeous engagement photos, the two officially tied the knot in a star-studded Malibu wedding that featured extravagant and elevated details.

Draymond’s Golden State Warrior teammates and various ballers from across the league joined him for the nuptials including LeBron James and wife Savannah, Jayson Tatum, and Juan Toscano- Anderson, talent manager/Adele’s main squeeze Rich Paul, and Steph and Ayesha Curry.

Hazel, the mother of Draymond’s three children was a vision in white for the nuptials that were hashtagged #ForeverSeeingGreen. She stunned in a beautiful ball gown with floral lace detailing.

The blushing bride opted for a plunging neckline and lace appliqué straps and sleeves, before finishing her look with a dazzling tiara and diamond drop earrings.

She later changed into a fitted dress for the couple’s reception.

The outfits weren’t the only things turning heads at the Green nuptials as the couple opted for a little less traditional approach to wedding favors.

Draymond Green And Hazel Renee Had Cannabis Party Favors

Over the years unusual “bars” have made their way into American wedding receptions with the uprising of “breakfast bars, “candy bars”, “ice cream sundae bars” and loads of other creative buffet-style attractions where reception guests can customize goodies. The Greens, however, opted for something a little more, uplifting.

The Greens decided to offer their guests an herbal remedy bar with multiple options for enlightenment and at a dessert table fit for Snoop and Martha Stewart, they had “green” in the form of a weed station in abundance. In videos from the reception shared across social media, a rolling station and a gloved professional blunt-roller can be seen along with a “menu” of options.

On the menu for the occasion were 3 different marijuana strains; happily ever after” a kush blend, “hazel haze” named for the beautiful bride, and the groom themed “all day day” an OG strain. Now it’s unclear if the blunts were to be enjoyed at the wedding or if they were for guests to take home but Twitter thinks the Greens’ green station was a hit.

It also looks like everybody had a tiiiiime that night.

Rappers Roddy Rich and Da Baby turned things up even more as they both performed at the reception.

Needless to say, this wedding was definitely LIT.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!