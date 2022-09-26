Bossip Video

The mother of a Wild N’Out creator’s eighth child recently scoffed at the idea of a Nick Cannon-contributed solution to a parenting problem.

Bre Tiesi, who welcomed her son Legendary Cannon with Nick back in June, didn’t take too kindly to a fan who responded to a vulnerable moment she shared about staying up for three days with her newborn.

On Sept. 19, Bre, 31, told her followers that she hadn’t slept “in like three days” because her son had been “screaming his little head off.”

One of her followers then DM’ed the Selling Sunset season six star and suggested that she find a night nurse to help her since it “takes a village” to care for a child.

Bre responded; “Lol ya sure you wanna pay for it?” and the fan had an interesting response.

“Tell Nick [Cannon]!!” responded the fan with a green-money tongue emoji.

That comment apparently set Bre off because she replied, “I don’t need your unsolicited advice, thanks. U have some f–king nerve” before adding to her followers on her InstaStories;

“KEEP MY PARENTING, MY KID AND MY BABY DADDY’S NAME OUT UR MOUTH. Nick is NOT my sugar daddy. Nick is MY F–KIN CHILDS FATHER THAT IS ALL. Watch your f–kin mouth when you speak on mine!”

She also told the follower that her Venmo name matches her Instagram name in case they want to offer any more “advise” [advice] on parenting.

OOOP!

Bre’s post drew criticism from people who thought she should actually utilize the advice and called her anger “misdirected” since the father of the child could “should” pay up for the nurse.

On Twitter people also alleged that Bre’s baby’s father was probably carefree while she struggled to get rest.

Bre Tiesi Responds To Criticism Over Night Nurse Post

Tiesi recently responded to the criticism and attempted to clarify her reaction. According to the model, a plethora of things went wrong that day and she was irritated that the person brought up Nick Cannon unsolicited.

“No one was venting I took nothing ‘left,'” wrote Bre on her InstaStory according to E Online. “I was talking about how I haven’t slept bc baby is teething early and that a family member came to visit and spilled my milk all over the couch put my ember cup in the microwave which is electronic and that it was only 9am.”

She added,

“All I was sharing was a hard moment as a mom being honest where after not sleeping and working it was just one more thing after the other. NOONE was talking about Nick this person decided to bring him up. She took it there just like everyone else does I hear it alllll day.. and all the thousands of other nasty comments and im f–kin over itttttt.”

Cannon has not responded to the drama surrounding one of the mothers of his kids.

In addition to being the father of Bre’s baby, Cannon most recently welcomed his 2-week-old daughter, Onyx, with model LaNisha Cole. He’s also a father to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden and 20-month-old daughter Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell who’s currently pregnant; 15-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa who’s also currently pregnant; and he previously welcomed a son, Zen Cannon, who he shared with Alyssa Scott before he tragically passed away from brain cancer at 5 months old.

What do YOU think about Bre Tiesi’s reaction to the Nick Cannon night nurse suggestion?